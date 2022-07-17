Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 123.3% in June

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

