Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 123.3% in June

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
About Westhaven Gold
