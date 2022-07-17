Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Increases By 77.9%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,300 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the June 15th total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.9 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of YLLXF stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.42.
About Yellow Cake
