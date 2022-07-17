WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Update

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.88 on Friday. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Featured Stories

