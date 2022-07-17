Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Down 5.1%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.84. 2,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,080,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Innoviva Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 458,966 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading

