PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading Up 3.3%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 332,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

PetIQ Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $515.85 million, a PE ratio of -34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at PetIQ

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,554. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,400 shares of company stock worth $158,982 over the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PetIQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 199.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 700,358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $14,887,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $9,476,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after buying an additional 327,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 251,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

