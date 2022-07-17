Barclays Trims Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Target Price to GBX 2,680

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,150 ($37.46) to GBX 2,680 ($31.87) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KWS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($41.03) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,238 ($26.62) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,366 ($40.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,247.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,390.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,216.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($27.09), for a total value of £6,059.48 ($7,206.80). In related news, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($27.09), for a total transaction of £6,059.48 ($7,206.80). Also, insider Ross King Graham acquired 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($25.96) per share, for a total transaction of £99,479.31 ($118,315.07).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

