Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,554,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

