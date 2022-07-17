Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.34. 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 94,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.19.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Materion by 1,870.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Materion by 51.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.