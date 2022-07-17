Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. 51,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,300,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

