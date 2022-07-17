Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wynn Macau Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $5.94 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
