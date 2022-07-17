Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $5.94 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

