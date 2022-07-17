VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in June

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,500 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 1,284,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

VIVO Cannabis Price Performance

VVCIF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. VIVO Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get VIVO Cannabis alerts:

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

VIVO Cannabis Inc produces and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. It offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils; and cannabis-derived products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina brands. The company also operates a network of medical cannabis clinics under the Harvest Medicine brand; and HMED Connect telemedicine platform, an online medical cannabis platform.

Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.