E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Up 3.5%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 8,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,678,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.15 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,383.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,383.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarett Janik acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,639.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,050 over the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,001,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth $18,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth $7,203,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

