Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Up 4.9% After Dividend Announcement

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s share price rose 4.9% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $35.91. Approximately 33,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 488,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

Methanex Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 32.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 72.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after buying an additional 207,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.