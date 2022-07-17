Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.00) to €13.10 ($13.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.30) to €13.60 ($13.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Vivendi stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 229.52%.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

