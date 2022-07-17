TheStreet Downgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $301.75.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $225.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.59 and its 200 day moving average is $235.42. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.