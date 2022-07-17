Barclays Trims M&G (LON:MNG) Target Price to GBX 195

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 226 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.32) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 210 ($2.50) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.97) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.74) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 233.71 ($2.78).

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 196.35 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6,545.00. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 240.40 ($2.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,035.86). In related news, insider Edward Braham bought 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($47,035.86). Also, insider Kathryn McLeland bought 125,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £248,286.06 ($295,297.41).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

