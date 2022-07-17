Reviewing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) & Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Waterstone Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookline Bancorp and Waterstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.47%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Waterstone Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 33.85% 11.58% 1.34% Waterstone Financial 22.46% 12.56% 2.47%

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $338.52 million 3.02 $115.44 million $1.46 9.03 Waterstone Financial $273.08 million 1.52 $70.79 million $2.29 7.48

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Waterstone Financial. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Waterstone Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 50 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, Massachusetts, and greater Providence, Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts. It also provides transaction deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, demand deposits, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, and time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use; and personal term loans and investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also invests in a portfolio of securities include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, collateralized mortgage and municipal obligations, and other debt securities. It operates 14 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 14 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

