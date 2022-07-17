Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $55.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

