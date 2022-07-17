FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Financial Contrast

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -21.29% -18.54% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 3 6 0 2.67 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FREYR Battery and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 144.11%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Novonix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and Novonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$93.38 million ($1.00) -7.92 Novonix $3.91 million 126.80 -$13.51 million N/A N/A

Novonix has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Summary

Novonix beats FREYR Battery on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. Novonix Limited has strategic alliance with Harper International Corporation to develop specialized furnace technology that would enhance Novonix's synthetic graphite manufacturing process; and partnership with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture energy storage systems for community microgrids. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

