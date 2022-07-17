Brokerages Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) PT at $161.63

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIEGY. Barclays cut their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($120.00) to €95.00 ($95.00) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($155.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($190.00) to €178.00 ($178.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($175.00) to €170.00 ($170.00) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

