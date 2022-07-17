Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT at $42.17

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 543,914 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,414,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,639,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 177,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $674.74 million, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

