Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT at $42.17

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.
Several equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
BioLife Solutions stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $674.74 million, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
