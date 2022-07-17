The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) versus Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Critical Contrast

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of The Arena Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Arena Group and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Arena Group -40.70% N/A -43.99% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Arena Group $189.14 million 0.94 -$89.94 million ($2.96) -3.38 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The Arena Group and Simulated Environment Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Simulated Environment Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Arena Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Arena Group and Simulated Environment Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Arena Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Arena Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.00%. Given The Arena Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Volatility and Risk

The Arena Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

