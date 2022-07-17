Sprout Social (SPT) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) is one of 414 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sprout Social to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sprout Social has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social’s peers have a beta of -9.96, meaning that their average stock price is 1,096% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Sprout Social shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Sprout Social shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $187.86 million -$28.70 million -95.00 Sprout Social Competitors $1.72 billion $247.97 million -38,212.35

This table compares Sprout Social and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sprout Social’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sprout Social and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 0 1 9 0 2.90 Sprout Social Competitors 1604 11014 23796 520 2.63

Sprout Social currently has a consensus price target of $96.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.99%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 57.92%. Given Sprout Social’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sprout Social and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social -15.69% -21.90% -12.44% Sprout Social Competitors -30.96% -63.03% -7.53%

Summary

Sprout Social beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The company offers provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. Its tools serve a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service and care, commerce, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. The company also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. It serves approximately more than 31,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

