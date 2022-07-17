Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target at $96.67

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.31) to GBX 95 ($1.13) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
