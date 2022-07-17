Contrasting Roivant Sciences (ROIV) and Its Rivals

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) is one of 946 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Roivant Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Roivant Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roivant Sciences -1,528.89% -55.50% -43.99% Roivant Sciences Competitors -3,129.83% -136.25% -9.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Roivant Sciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roivant Sciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Roivant Sciences Competitors 2746 12488 38629 611 2.68

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 188.84%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 105.76%. Given Roivant Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roivant Sciences is more favorable than its competitors.

61.5% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roivant Sciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roivant Sciences $55.29 million -$845.26 million -2.87 Roivant Sciences Competitors $1.85 billion $247.92 million -2.94

Roivant Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Roivant Sciences. Roivant Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roivant Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roivant Sciences beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

