Analysts Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MP Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,789,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.30.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

