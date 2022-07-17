Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) & Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Critical Review

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Velocity Acquisition and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 0 2 15 0 2.88

Volatility & Risk

Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $67.13, suggesting a potential upside of 146.78%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09% Revolve Group 10.06% 33.24% 20.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Revolve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $891.39 million 2.24 $99.84 million $1.33 20.45

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Velocity Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

