Comparing Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.31 -$4.36 million ($0.17) -5.06 Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.87 $11.37 million ($0.15) -97.46

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Global Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medalist Diversified REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medalist Diversified REIT and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33

Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $18.94, indicating a potential upside of 29.55%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -26.28% -13.03% -3.31% Global Net Lease 4.44% 1.08% 0.42%

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out -1,066.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Our company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Our company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) limited service hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

