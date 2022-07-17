Lockheed Martin (LMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2022 guidance at $26.700-$26.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance at ~$26.70 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $398.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.73. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $29,200,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 215,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.