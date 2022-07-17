Contrasting Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) & Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 30.34% 14.14% 13.03% Treace Medical Concepts -25.92% -28.57% -19.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Utah Medical Products and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.95%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Treace Medical Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $49.05 million 6.13 $14.79 million $4.18 19.78 Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 9.53 -$20.55 million ($0.50) -32.54

Utah Medical Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Treace Medical Concepts on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and manufacturer representatives. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.