Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLZNY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

