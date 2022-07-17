Head-To-Head Comparison: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Restaurant Brands International pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and BAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $5.74 billion 2.79 $838.00 million $2.70 19.32 BAB $3.07 million N/A $650,000.00 $0.05 16.61

Profitability

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 14.20% 30.02% 5.25% BAB 12.27% 13.25% 8.65%

Volatility & Risk

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Restaurant Brands International and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 2 10 10 0 2.36 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus target price of $66.10, indicating a potential upside of 26.69%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than BAB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats BAB on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS restaurants quick service restaurants that offer subs, soft drinks, and local specialties. As of February 15, 2022, the company had approximately 29,000 restaurants in 100 countries under the Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, And Firehouse Subs brands. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

