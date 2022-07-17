Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 3.6 %

Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at $913,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 21.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 180,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

