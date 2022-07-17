Analysts Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) PT at $480.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $480.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on SCMWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Swisscom Trading Up 0.3 %
SCMWY stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $61.42.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.