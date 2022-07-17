Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target at $10.17

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
ECN Capital Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ECN Capital (ECNCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.