Brokerages Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) PT at $115.33

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTGLY shares. HSBC downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

CD Projekt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

CD Projekt Announces Dividend

CD Projekt Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.0347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

