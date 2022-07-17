Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives $310.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.03) to GBX 245 ($2.91) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.05) to GBX 375 ($4.46) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of KGFHY opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.09%.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.