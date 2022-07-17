Analysts Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Target Price at $64.31

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.31.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SAIL opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,133,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,375,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,188,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,209,000 after buying an additional 481,131 shares during the period. Emerson Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 337.3% in the first quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 402,277 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.