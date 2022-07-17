Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT at $2,043.75

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,068.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCHGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.22) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.6938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

