Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NYSE:A opened at $118.83 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

