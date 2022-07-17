Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $20.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.34.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $413.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,585,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,562,360.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,576,551.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,585,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,562,360.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,607,295.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,295,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,886,171.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,562,273 shares of company stock valued at $32,899,142 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Talos Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,109,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $9,172,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

