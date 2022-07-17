KeyCorp Comments on Pentair plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Pentair stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

