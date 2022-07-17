FY2023 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of HST opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

