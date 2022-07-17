National Bankshares Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$30.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.88.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$13.94 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.5179383 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,409.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,409.90. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,409.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,409.90. Insiders have purchased 634,600 shares of company stock worth $9,939,733 over the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

