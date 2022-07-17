Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target Raised to €62.00

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($60.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($70.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $866.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

