Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPXWF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.