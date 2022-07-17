Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $30.00. The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $555.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

