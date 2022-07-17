Redfin Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $936.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $418,695 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 93.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 293.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 313.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 450.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

