Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $65.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.56% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $46.91 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

