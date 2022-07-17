Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $24.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Stories

